1/1
Katherine Marie Guidry "Katie" Bourque
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Katie" Marie Guidry Bourque
Houma - Katherine Marie Guidry Bourque, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was a native of Lafayette, La and long-time resident of Houma, La.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales. Burial will be held at a later date.
Katie is survived by her son, Dave Bourque and wife Chelle Bourque; daughter, Nicole Bourque and husband David Ellis; brother, Jerry Guidry; sister, Charlotte Hebert and her constant furry companions, Spot Dog and Meanie Cat.
Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Bourque; parents, Whitney and Camille Guidry; brother, Malcolm Guidry; sister, Susan Menard.
Katie was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was known for her generous heart and loving nature. If Katie ever referred to you as, "Dear" you know you had a place in her heart.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katherine "Katie" Guidry Bourque.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved