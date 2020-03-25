Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Katherine McPipe, 60, a native of Hawkinsville, Ga., and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence.

Katherine leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Travis Harrell; five brothers; one sister; six sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and grandmother-in-law, Alice Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt McPipe; parents, Annie Harrell and James Harrell Sr.; one brother; and three sisters.

Kennedy Funeral Home and Trinity Funeral Chapel are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
