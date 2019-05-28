Home

Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
Kathie D. Folse


Kathie D. Folse Obituary
Kathie D. Folse, 73, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 24, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Folse; three children, Lisa F. Sawyer, Lenny Folse and Lauri F. Gros; sister, Maureen D. Keife; and seven grandchildren, Gillian and Holden Sawyer, Connor and Elise Folse, and Jordan, Nicholas, and Olivia Gros.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Doyle and Meryl Porche Doyle.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019
