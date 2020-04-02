Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Kathleen E. Queen Obituary
Kathleen E. "Kat" Queen departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence in Thibodaux. She was 81 years of age and a native of Thibodaux.

Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, beginning at 11 a.m.

Burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
