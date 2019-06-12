|
Kathleen "Ruth" Hebert, 79, a native of Labadieville and resident of Choupic, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chackbay.
She is survived by her companion of 48 years, Roland "Butch" Elender; children, Debra Chauvin (Ronald), Cheryl Adair (Buddy), Dwayne Hebert, Bridget Oubre (Cory) and Roland Hebert (Shelli); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Braud and Beverly Usey; and fur baby, Sally.
She was preceded in death by her parents Maude and Leo Cancienne; grandchildren, Brandie Chauvin and Kodey Whatley; sisters, Patsy Lathrop and Shirley Oncale; and brother, Leo "Poncho" Cancienne.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019