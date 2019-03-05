Kathleen Marie Dupre Neal, age 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 11:26 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, and beginning at 8 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will be held in St. Ann Cemetery.



Kathleen is survived by her sons, Sherwin J. Neal Jr., James J. Neal and fiancé, Juliet, Jesse J. Neal and wife, Lisa, and Kent J. Neal and fiancé, Haley; brother, Jerry Dupre and wife, Joyce, Gary Dupre and wife, Bonnie, and Ernest Dupre and wife, Jennie; sister, Earline Porche; sister-in-law, Dot and Patsy Dupre; grandchildren, Travis and Jamie Neal, Haley and Macey Neal, Sally Neal, Xander Cox and Devon Neal; and three great-grandchildren.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Sherwin Joseph Neal Sr.; parents, Elie Joseph Sr. and Cora Eve Dupre; brothers, Druis, Leroy, and Elie Jr. Dupre; sisters, Leona D. Brunet and husband, Russell Sr.; and brother-in-law, Terry Porche Sr.



Kathleen enjoyed having lunch with her sister, Earline and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.