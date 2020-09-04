1/1
Kathleen Morgan Calloway
Kathleen Morgan Calloway, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

No public arrangements will be conducted.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Melvin Calloway; brothers, Oliver Poindexter, Willie and Freddie Morgan Jr.; sisters, Faye Williams, Patricia Morgan, Freddie Mae Mitchell (Ray), Maxine Dillard, Joyce Lane, and Elaine Carter; and numerous other relatives and friends,

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zelda B. Wallace and Freddie Morgan Sr.; brother, Eddie C. Wallace; sisters, Beryl Adams, Janet and Barbara Brown; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Rosie Morgan; and maternal grandparents, Anita W. Coleman and Rev. Adam J. Arceneaux.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
