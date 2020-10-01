1/1
Kathleen Ragas Broussard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ragas Broussard
Raceland - Kathleen Ragas Broussard, 83, a native of New Orleans and resident of Raceland passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
With no open visitation, eulogies will be read beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Michael "Mike" (Jenny) Broussard and Patrick "Pat" (Mary Gail) Broussard; daughters, Kelly Dufrene, Bonnie (Michael, Jr.) Robichaux; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Broussard Jr.; parents, Lloyd Anthony Ragas, Sr. and Frances Heller Ragas; and brother, Lloyd Ragas Jr.
Kathleen dedicated her life to caring for others. She spent 41 years of her life committed to her career as a nurse where she helped and taught many. She loved nothing more than spending time with and leading her family. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a love for celebrations and holidays. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to travel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
09:00 AM
St Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved