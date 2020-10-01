Kathleen Ragas Broussard
Raceland - Kathleen Ragas Broussard, 83, a native of New Orleans and resident of Raceland passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
With no open visitation, eulogies will be read beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Michael "Mike" (Jenny) Broussard and Patrick "Pat" (Mary Gail) Broussard; daughters, Kelly Dufrene, Bonnie (Michael, Jr.) Robichaux; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Broussard Jr.; parents, Lloyd Anthony Ragas, Sr. and Frances Heller Ragas; and brother, Lloyd Ragas Jr.
Kathleen dedicated her life to caring for others. She spent 41 years of her life committed to her career as a nurse where she helped and taught many. She loved nothing more than spending time with and leading her family. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a love for celebrations and holidays. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to travel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.