Kathryn Ann Malbrough Brunet

Kathryn Ann Malbrough Brunet Obituary
Kathryn Ann Malbrough Brunet, 67, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her husband, James Dale Brunet; her two children, Heidi Naquin (Sandra "Cookie") and Jim Joseph Billiot (Mandy); two siblings, Louis Malbrough Jr. (Phyllis) and Karen Ardoin (Tim); three grandchildren, Devin Brown, Mya Billiot and Rachelle Billiot; step-grandchild, Jacob Brunet; and godmother, Pearl Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Malbrough Sr. and Rosalie Mount Malbrough; brother, Robert James Malbrough; stepson, Cody Brunet; nephew, Jody Paul Ardoin; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
