Kathryn "Kay" S. Britton passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Born on May 10, 1936 to Louis and Viola (Tarter) Stackhouse, she resided in Malvern, Pa., Newark, De., and Thibodaux, with summers at White Crystal Beach, Md.
Kay graduated from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School and Drexel University. She worked briefly in fashion design and later volunteered at Laurel Valley Plantation's store.
She was the loving wife of Richard M. Britton and mother of twins Robert Alan Britton of Thibodaux and the late Robin Allyn Campo.
Kay was devoted to her grandchildren, Craig "Colin" and Summer Campo of Thibodaux and Matthew Britton, Raleigh, N.C. She was mother-in-law to Craig Campo and Connie Britton, both of Thibodaux and sister to Gail Austin, Kennett Square, Pa.
Kay loved family activities, her pets, cooking, crafts, painting, exercising with friends and time at the beach.
A visitation will be held in her honor beginning at 9 am on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Thibodaux Funeral Home, 104 St. Patrick Highway in Thibodaux, with service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory sent to HOPE for Animals, P.O. Box 1341, Thibodaux, LA 70302.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
