Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn S. Britton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn S. Britton Obituary
Kathryn "Kay" S. Britton passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Born on May 10, 1936 to Louis and Viola (Tarter) Stackhouse, she resided in Malvern, Pa., Newark, De., and Thibodaux, with summers at White Crystal Beach, Md.

Kay graduated from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School and Drexel University. She worked briefly in fashion design and later volunteered at Laurel Valley Plantation's store.

She was the loving wife of Richard M. Britton and mother of twins Robert Alan Britton of Thibodaux and the late Robin Allyn Campo.

Kay was devoted to her grandchildren, Craig "Colin" and Summer Campo of Thibodaux and Matthew Britton, Raleigh, N.C. She was mother-in-law to Craig Campo and Connie Britton, both of Thibodaux and sister to Gail Austin, Kennett Square, Pa.
Kay loved family activities, her pets, cooking, crafts, painting, exercising with friends and time at the beach.

A visitation will be held in her honor beginning at 9 am on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Thibodaux Funeral Home, 104 St. Patrick Highway in Thibodaux, with service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory sent to HOPE for Animals, P.O. Box 1341, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -