Katina Faye Brown Denson, 47, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 120 La. 3185 in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her daughters, Kabrina Brunson (DeJuan), Katrina Brown and Kalaceia Scott; grandson, Nikolai Brown; parents, Burnese Brown Edmond, Ben Adams (Laura), and Barbara Tillman (Robert); brothers, Ben Brown (Shameka), Kris and Shawn Adams, Brandon Lyons (Jennie), and Khwame Johnson (Ashley); and sisters, Rachel Brown, Kimberly Richardson (Eddie), Virginia Martin, Gloria Smith, Mary Boykins, Betty Lagarde, Lisa Richardson (Johnnie), Penny Smith (Ben), Tina Adams, Dana James, Tamara Davis, Clarissa Rideau (Brent) and Trina Cornet (Mitchell).
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Willis Edmond; sister, Yahne Adams; grandparents, Geneva Reed, Virgina Robertson, Edward Gray and Helen Adams.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020