|
|
Kay Danos Lasseigne, 71, a native and resident of Grand Isle, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 4, at Our Lady of the Isle on Grand Isle. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. with procession following to her burial in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Kay is survived by her son Floyd Lasseigne and wife Julie Duet Lasseigne; daughters Cindy Lasseigne Trahan and husband James Trahan and Gail Lasseigne Cheramie and husband Anthony "Beedon" Cheramie; six grandchildren, Chad Jr., Blake, Trent, Chaz, Deanna-Kay and Ami; and 11 great-grandchildren, Chase, Jaide, Paysen, Barrett, Leighton, Avery, Carson, Bentley, Ryleigh, Malakai and Owen (expected in November).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raleigh J. Lasseigne; grandchild Chase Lasseigne; parents Odson Sr. and Frances Brunet Danos; brothers Odson Danos Jr. and Danny Danos; and sister JoAnn Danos Toups.
Kay was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Ladies Auxiliary and loved going on cruises and cooking, especially her stuffed crabs, shrimp dip and homemade coconut pineapple cake.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019