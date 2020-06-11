Kay Toups Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Toups Jackson, 68, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born on December 21, 1951, she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at St. Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Floyd Jackson; son, Joshua Jackson (Megan); daughter, Anne Landry (Randy); grandchildren Isabella Ruby Landry, Henry, Elizabeth and John David Jackson; brothers Ray Toups Jr. and Jon J. Toups (Dawn); sisters Margie Clause (Curtis), Norma Lagarde (Terry), Ellen Toups and Anne Rogers (Jeff); and father- and mother-in-law, Cleophus and Lillian Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Armand Toups Sr. and Willa Mae "Billie" Simmon Toups.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved