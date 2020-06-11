Kay Toups Jackson, 68, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born on December 21, 1951, she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at St. Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville.



She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Floyd Jackson; son, Joshua Jackson (Megan); daughter, Anne Landry (Randy); grandchildren Isabella Ruby Landry, Henry, Elizabeth and John David Jackson; brothers Ray Toups Jr. and Jon J. Toups (Dawn); sisters Margie Clause (Curtis), Norma Lagarde (Terry), Ellen Toups and Anne Rogers (Jeff); and father- and mother-in-law, Cleophus and Lillian Jackson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Armand Toups Sr. and Willa Mae "Billie" Simmon Toups.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store