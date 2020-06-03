Keith Anthony Bergeron
Keith "Poppa Bear" Anthony Bergeron, 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 9:30 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Keith is survived by his wife, Susan Bonvillain Bergeron; daughters, Tiffanie Hebert, Jennifer Vicknair ( husband Darrin), Nicole Bergeron, and Samantha Bergeron; brother, Eric Bergeron Sr.; sisters, Phylis Bergeron Richard, Christine Bergeron Miller, and Allyson Bergeron Ponville; grandchildren, Logan Christopher Wolf, Brayden Charles Walters, and Laynie Ella Vicknair.

He is also survived by the many children he loved and considered as grandchildren, Conner Caillouet, Branson Becnel, Bentley Becnel, Addeline Soignet, and Brayden Soignet.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Joseph Bergeron and Helen Faucheux Berger; brother, Rev. Douglas Bergeron; and godchild, Craig Roberts.

Above all, he loved and cherished his family, which was the most important thing to him and to whom he was dedicated and committed. He had a very huge heart and touched the people in his life with generosity and kindness. He loved fishing, playing cards (especially "Pedro"), LSU and Saints football, and watching his grandson play baseball.

Pallbearers will be Brayden Walters, Dale Ponville, Wayne Miller II, Eric Bergeron Jr., Logan Wolf, Darrin Vicknair, Courtney Soignet, Shayne Bergeron Sr., and Dr. Brian Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Bergeron Sr., Wayne Miller, Horace Ponville, and Conner Caillouet.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Thibodaux Funeral Home to assist with funeral expense.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
