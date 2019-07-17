Keith Bardeleben, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 4 p.m. until service time on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation beginning at 7 p.m. Friday evening at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Keith is survived by his loving wife, Nancy King Bardeleben; children, Paul Bardeleben and wife, Skye, Shane Bardeleben and wife, Sheri, and Janelle McElroy and husband, Dexter; sister, Donna Bergeron and husband, Kerry; grandchildren, Gavin and Baylen Bardeleben, and Bentley and Avery McElroy; and father, Hubert Bardeleben.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Cenac Bardeleben; and brother, Lynn Bardeleben.



Keith loved to fish and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed crafting and carpentry. Most of all, he especially enjoyed spending time with family and his four grandchildren. He enjoyed his country music and was often heard listening to the radio.



He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will forever be loved, and will live on in their memory.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019