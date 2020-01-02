Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Hickman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Hickman Obituary
Keith Hickman, 62, a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and resident of Raceland, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Danos Hickman; son, Joey Holliday; daughters, Shelly Boudreaux and Shanon Boudreaux; grandchildren, Jayden, Kassidy, Aria Holliday, Lea, Gage, Deanna, Hailey, and Michael Boudreaux and Olivia Downs.

He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Boudreaux; and parents, Woodrow and Ruby Hickman.

Keith was a wonderful, caring husband who loved unconditionally. He was a great father and loving grandfather. All who got to know him, loved him. He was the kind of man who was there for anyone who needed him. He will be missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -