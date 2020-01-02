|
Keith Hickman, 62, a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and resident of Raceland, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Danos Hickman; son, Joey Holliday; daughters, Shelly Boudreaux and Shanon Boudreaux; grandchildren, Jayden, Kassidy, Aria Holliday, Lea, Gage, Deanna, Hailey, and Michael Boudreaux and Olivia Downs.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Boudreaux; and parents, Woodrow and Ruby Hickman.
Keith was a wonderful, caring husband who loved unconditionally. He was a great father and loving grandfather. All who got to know him, loved him. He was the kind of man who was there for anyone who needed him. He will be missed by all.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020