Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cortez Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith J. Cortez Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith J. Cortez Sr. Obituary
Keith J. Cortez Sr., 65, a native of Kraemer and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

Keith is survived by his children, Courtney Delatte and husband, Kenny, and Keith Cortez Jr.; mother Earline Cortez; grandchildren Rylen Delatte and Emmie Delatte; sisters Elizabeth Cortez and husband Chris, Vanessa Chiasson and husband Jody, and Regina Cortez.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ozema Cortez and sister, Sybil Cortez.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Ochsner Medical Center, Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, and St. Joseph Hospice for their wonderful care.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now