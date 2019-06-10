|
|
Keith J. Cortez Sr., 65, a native of Kraemer and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Keith is survived by his children, Courtney Delatte and husband, Kenny, and Keith Cortez Jr.; mother Earline Cortez; grandchildren Rylen Delatte and Emmie Delatte; sisters Elizabeth Cortez and husband Chris, Vanessa Chiasson and husband Jody, and Regina Cortez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ozema Cortez and sister, Sybil Cortez.
He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Ochsner Medical Center, Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, and St. Joseph Hospice for their wonderful care.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019