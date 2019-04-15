|
Keith James Levron, 55, passed away unexpectedly at 9:33 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born January 27, 1964, the last of six children, he was raised in Chackbay and a resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, April 17 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Quincy Khalil Levron, and Jacob Paul Levron; stepdaughter, Ashley Lynne Licea; granddaughter, Lia Nevada Licea; siblings, Audie (Gwen) Levron, Medrick Levron, Rodney H. Levron Jr., Leonard J. Levron, and Karen Levron (Bruce) Lasserre; and former wife, Leslie Jacobs Levron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney Henry Levron Sr. and Isabella Peltier Levron; paternal grandparents, Robert and Stella Levron; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Elvine Peltier.
Keith was a devoted father and loved teaching and working with children. He impacted numerous lives as a teacher during his time at Thibodaux High School and East Thibodaux Junior High and as a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
