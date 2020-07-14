1/1
Keith L. McDonald
Keith L. "Keke" McDonald, 61, a native of Houma and resident of Schriever, passed away on July 8, 2020.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his children, Toby J. McDonald and wife Stephanie, and Celia L. McDonald; sister, Pamela A. McDonald; mother, Pearl Richard McDonald; and three grandchildren, Collin McDonald, Addie McDonald, and Cylas McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton J. McDonald.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
