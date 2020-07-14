Keith L. "Keke" McDonald, 61, a native of Houma and resident of Schriever, passed away on July 8, 2020.



Private services will be held.



He is survived by his children, Toby J. McDonald and wife Stephanie, and Celia L. McDonald; sister, Pamela A. McDonald; mother, Pearl Richard McDonald; and three grandchildren, Collin McDonald, Addie McDonald, and Cylas McDonald.



He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton J. McDonald.



He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family.



Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



