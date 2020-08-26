Kellie Dimm Hebert, age 60, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence in Belle Rose. She was a native of White Castle.



Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery in White Castle.



Kellie is survived by her mother, Nell Dimm; companion, David Pilly; daughters, Karlie Prejean (Crystal), Marxie Fontenot (Richie), and Brianne Hebert (Justin); ex-husband, David Hebert; brothers, Ronnie Dimm (Kelly) and Troy Dimm; sisters, Danni Kaye Granier and Theresa Tran (Van); grandchildren, Madden, Emily, Sadie and Avery; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her fiancé, Mark Lake; son, John Prejean; brother, Freddie Dimm; grandmother, Lucy Rodriguez; and grandfather, Alfred Rodriguez.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store