Kelly Anthony Matherne, 61, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Kelly donated his body to science.
He is survived by his sons, Thad Matherne (Karen) and Ross Matherne (Sarah); grandchildren Kaleb, Mason, Ava and Wyatt; parents Bobby and Dolores LeBlanc Matherne; brothers Kevin Matherne (Felicie), Stanley Matherne (Amanda) and Stacy Matherne; sister Melanie Matherne; and two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Flore Thibodaux Matherne and Gillis J. LeBlanc, Sr. and Gladys Stevens LeBlanc.
Kelly enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020