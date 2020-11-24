1/1
Kelly David Lyons
1965 - 2020
Kelly David Lyons
Chauvin - Kelly David Lyons, age 55, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:46 p.m. He was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. following visitation a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Elie Cemetery.
Kelly is survived by his fiancé, Kim Iver; son, Jessi J. Marcel and wife, Sherri; daughters, Hannah L. Dardar and husband, Perry Jr., and Laci L. Luke and husband, Phillip "P.J."; grandchildren, Tristan LeBoeuf, Jaden Marcel, Brayden Luke, Jansen Marcel, and Stella James Marcel; brother, Barry Lyons and wife, Patti; sisters, Lana LeBlanc and husband, Ted, and Trudy Matherne.
Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Louis and Ruth Marie Charpentier Lyons.
Kelly was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was the proud owner-captain of the M/V Capt. Tibb. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5013, Ward 7 Citizens Club, and a very proud resident of the Chauvin community. He enjoyed spending time at the camp, being on the water (trawling and fishing). Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends consuming cold beverages. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Lyons / Charpentier family.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
28
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
