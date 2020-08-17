Kelly Marie Chiasson, 59, died at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Born on June 30, 1961, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Morgan City.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Rentrop Oncale; sons, Thane and Trey Rentrop; grandchildren, Laurie, Gracie and Charlie Rentrop, Curstyn, Carrington, Cambrie and Cora Oncale, Tanner, Tucker and Tate Rentrop; and siblings, Cindy Chiasson, David Chiasson, Rachel Faucheaux, Darren Chiasson and Darrell Chiasson.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Marie Chiasson; and grandparents, Paul and Mae Chiasson.



Kelly had the gift of gab and never knew a stranger; she loved the simple things in life like crafting, thrifting, spending time with her children and grandchildren and was "THE" plant lady. She was always generous and ready to help someone in need. There was never a time where she wasn't ready to have a good time and enjoy the lighter things in life.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





