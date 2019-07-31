Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Missionary Baptist Church
3152 Hwy 311
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelvin Johnson Obituary
Kelvin ""Dupaty"" Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in Thibodaux. He was 30, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Private funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on 3152 La. 311 in Houma. Interment in the church cemetery.

Kelvin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson; father Leonard Credit Sr.; son Kelvyron Johnson; daughter Kaven Johnson; step-daughter Shylynn Jones; sister Raven Willoughby (Rev. Ronald); brother Leonard Credit Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Johnson; son Kellin Johnson and maternal grandparents, Madeline and Herman Johnson.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now