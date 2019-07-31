|
Kelvin ""Dupaty"" Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in Thibodaux. He was 30, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Private funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on 3152 La. 311 in Houma. Interment in the church cemetery.
Kelvin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson; father Leonard Credit Sr.; son Kelvyron Johnson; daughter Kaven Johnson; step-daughter Shylynn Jones; sister Raven Willoughby (Rev. Ronald); brother Leonard Credit Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Johnson; son Kellin Johnson and maternal grandparents, Madeline and Herman Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019