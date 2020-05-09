|
Kelvin Smith, 72, was a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma. The death angel came at 8:19 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and bore the joyful spirit of Kelvin Smith. He was born on July 6, 1947, to the late Daniel and Theresia Woods-Smith. He was baptized at an early age at Residence Baptist Church by the late J.H. Thompson. He was a loving father to all the family children. He was a member of Residence Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Howard Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories his brother, Daniel Smith (Lynell): and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Theresia Woods-Smith; brothers, Robert, Adam, John Sr., Earl Sr. and Allen Smith Sr.; sisters, Jane Jenkins, Leona Scott (Clifford) and Charlotte Scott (Berkley); and uncle, Joseph Smith (Mamie).
Funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements by to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 11, 2020