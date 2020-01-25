|
|
Kenison Price Ray, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Kenison was native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis Cathedral on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Kenison is survived by his siblings, Leonard L. Ray and wife Janet and Lelia M. Ray; niece, Jeanette Sabharwal and husband Vipal and their children, Paul, Jay, and Kiran; nephew, Leonard P. Ray and wife Kathleen Bratton and their children, Leo, Tommy, and Hanna.
Kenison is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Hunt Ray and Garnet Price Ray.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020