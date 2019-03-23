|
|
Kenneth Allen Combs, 82, of Houma, passed away on March 20, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Dusenberry and wife, Peggy, Bonnie Kellogg, Bobbie Ann Dusenberry Trahan and husband, Richard, David Boquet and wife, Anna, Kevin Combs of Winchester, Virginia; Terry Combs of Stephen City, Va.; Tammy Dellinger of Gassaway, West Virginia; Laura Combs of Lynchburg, Va; siblings, Charles Combs of Luray, Va.; Barbara Keller of Paneytown, Maryland; Sharon Wayne of Falling Waters, W. Va.; Deryel Point of Rocks, Md.; and Wendell Combs of Union Bridge, Md.; daughter-in-law, Sheila Dusenberry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Camp Combs; children, Clarence "Chip" Dusenberry, Thomas "Tommy" Dusenberry, and David Kellogg; parents, Charles Stanley Combs and Opal Pauline Combs; and sibling, Roy E. Combs.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019