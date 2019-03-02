Home

Kenneth Anthony Babin, 71, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Jan. 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with Mass beginning at 11 a.m.

He is survived by sons, Dub Babin (Stephanie) and Benji Babin (Cheryl); sister, Debbie Babin; grandchildren, Blake and Joni Babin; great-grandchild, Trinitie Babin; and his godchild, Amie Authement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clay Babin and Josephine Pellegrin Babin.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
