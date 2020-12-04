Reverend Kenneth Anthony Williams
Reverend Kenneth Anthony Williams, age 85, passed away on November 27, 2020, at Sabine Retirement and Rehab Center. The eldest of seven children, Fr. Ken was born on October 29, 1935, in Ponchatoula, LA, to Antoine Octave Williams and Beatrice Marie Constant Williams.
His desire to become a Priest of Jesus Christ began early in his childhood, and at the age of 15 he left home to begin his studies. He received 12 years of seminary formation and simultaneously completed his high school education. His seminary education included St. Joseph Seminary in St. Benedict, LA, Mary Hill Seminary in Pineville, LA, and he completed his theology studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH. He was called to Holy Orders by Bishop Charles P. Greco, at the age of 27, and ordained on May 25, 1963, at the Pontifical College Josephinum, by Archbishop Egidio Vagnozzi.
Fr. Ken was first assigned to St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria, LA. He served locally at St. John the Baptist Parish in Many, LA for 7-1/2 years, and at St. Catherine's of Noble, LA and St. Ann's in Ebarb, LA for 13 years until his retirement on May 29, 2005. He also served in Parishes in Shreveport, Marksville, Pineville and Homer, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and longtime family friend, Jimmie Small. Left to cherish his memory are five brothers, Barry, David (Terrie), Paul, Timothy(Ann) and Thomas(Juanita) Williams, a sister, Connie Williams Klingman, his dedicated and faithful friend who was like family, Thelma Small, along with several nieces and nephews, his brother priests, former parishioners and many friends.
Like Jesus, his special love and concern was for the children, recognizing and blessing them and often having them participate in the Mass. He will always be remembered for carrying medals, rosary beads and prayer cards with him and freely handing them out to all he came in contact with. Fr. Ken will fondly be remembered for reaching out to friends, co-workers, and others with birthday cards, Christmas cards; each with a special note and sentiment. You would always see him with rosy cheeks and a big smile. Following retirement, Fr. Ken continued his priestly ministry, assisting at Masses and funerals, visiting and praying for the sick and elderly, or whatever called upon to do, even if it meant traveling a far distance.
Fr. Kenneth enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to have visited Rome and the Holy Land. He kept his camera with him and loved sharing his memories with others through Smile Box or adding his special touch with flower petals and laminating them. He has left many mementos of pictures, newspaper articles and events. He touched many lives and will be sadly missed.
The Diocese of Shreveport expresses its profound gratitude to Thelma Small for the faithful care and assistance she has provided Fr. Williams over the past 3 decades, and especially in his retirement years and final illness. The Diocese also thanks the staff and caregivers of Sabine Retirement & Rehab Center for their devoted care.
Our special thanks to all the wonderful friends and family who traveled from near and far to assist Fr. Ken throughout many years.
Funeral services honoring the life of Fr. Kenneth Williams will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Zwolle, LA on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with burial following in the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held for him on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Zwolle, LA beginning at 4:00 PM and a Vigil Service beginning at 6:00PM followed by a recitation of the rosary.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in remembrance of Fr. Williams can be made to St. Joseph Parish, 307 W. Hammond Street, Zwolle, LA 71486; St. John the Baptist Parish, 1130 San Antonio Avenue, Many, LA 71449; or Diocese of Shreveport, Priests' Retirement Fund, 3500 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104
May he rest in peace!
