Kenneth Brown, 75, a native of Plaquemine Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 2:53 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Swing Brown; daughters, Yvette Marie Brown and Linda Brown; adopted daughters, LeeAnn, Karita and Daslyn Bridgewater (Dez); six stepdaughters; five stepsons; four brothers, Donald, Sr. (Rita), Joseph (Jackie), Isaiah (Wilda) and Lonnie Brown (Elizabeth); sisters, Ida B. Jones and Ruth B. Soniat; and numerous extended grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by four stepchildren; his parents, William, Sr. and Sarah James Brown; foster parents, Bolden and Martha Fisher; and brothers, William Jr., James, John and Ronald Brown.



Memorial services are private.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



