Kenneth Brown
Kenneth Brown, 75, a native of Plaquemine Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 2:53 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Swing Brown; daughters, Yvette Marie Brown and Linda Brown; adopted daughters, LeeAnn, Karita and Daslyn Bridgewater (Dez); six stepdaughters; five stepsons; four brothers, Donald, Sr. (Rita), Joseph (Jackie), Isaiah (Wilda) and Lonnie Brown (Elizabeth); sisters, Ida B. Jones and Ruth B. Soniat; and numerous extended grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by four stepchildren; his parents, William, Sr. and Sarah James Brown; foster parents, Bolden and Martha Fisher; and brothers, William Jr., James, John and Ronald Brown.

Memorial services are private.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
