Kenneth Curtis Verdin, 48, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, was born on Sept. 6, 1970 and passed away on Sept. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Live Oak Baptist Church, and from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Live Oak Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Verdin; grandson Jaxon Verdin; mother Walterine "Justine" Verdin; siblings Nancy Duplantis (Kevin), Jerome Verdin (Verna), Rodney Verdin (Mary), Robert Verdin (Ginger), Leon Verdin (Amy) and Connie Verdin (Irby); godchild Jesse Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Verdin.
He proudly served his country as a United States Marine and he enjoyed fishing.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019