Kenneth Dale Baker, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was a
native of Beaumont, Texas, and a resident of Houma.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Diane Austin Baker; siblings, Victoria Rouse and
Husband, Duncan Rouse, George Daniel and wife, Raeanne Daniel, Lisa Ann and husband,
Tony Swarers, and Lynette Klingman and husband, Leon Klingman.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Barrow Daniel and George T. Daniel; and by his first wife, Barbara Baker.

Kenneth was fun, loving and loved his family. He was well known around town, as he
delivered and worked for Papa John's for many years. Sweet and kind, Kenneth was
blessed to have been married to his love for 36 years, Diane. He enjoyed western movies,
reading and watching religious programs. Kenneth loved the Lord and now rests in his
arms.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
