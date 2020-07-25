Kenneth Filardo, 82, a kind and good man of high character and wonderful sense of humor, passed to the other side peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He greatly enjoyed the past year living in Sugar Land, Texas, very near his son Jonathan Filardo and his family.
Kenneth Salvadore Filardo Sr. was a family man who lived the first 81 years of his life in Houma, La., where his ashes will join the remains of his dear wife, Mikki Naquin Filardo, at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum. A private family memorial service is being planned.
His parents were Sam and Della Filardo.
His survivors include: Kenneth Filardo Jr. and Lisa of Shreveport, their daughter Ashley, and Michael Wood, and grandchildren Connor and Luke; their son Brandon preceded Mr. Ken in death; Joni Filardo Green and Mark of Lexington, Ky., her son Jamie Jarboe, and stepsons Austin Green and Joshua Green; and Jonathan Filardo and Jenny of Sugar Land, Texas, and sons Sam and Leo.
Mr. Ken was a veteran of the National Guard and retired from Sears and worked a variety of jobs, but music was a lifelong passion. He was lead guitarist for The Jades, a popular Houma rock n roll band from the late 1950s into the 1980s. He is missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Make in lieu of flowers, donations to support the Lakota boys and girls of St. Joseph's Indian School at stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials/