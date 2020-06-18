Kenneth Gauche

Kenneth "Tim" Gauche, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Buford, GA.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Simms Gauche; sons, Donald Poindexter (Keya) and Michael Simms (Trese); four grandchildren; brother, Gerald Gauche (Janice); sisters, Sheila Patterson (Vernon), Sherita Johnson (Kenneth) and Christine Pharr; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn; parents, Marion Gauche and Anna Mae Scott Lawson; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Chaney Braxton Gauche; and maternal grandparents, Leslie and Ida Matthews Scott.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.