Kenneth Gauche

Kenneth "Tim" Gauche, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Buford, GA.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Simms Gauche; sons, Donald Poindexter (Keya) and Michael Simms (Trese); four grandchildren; brother, Gerald Gauche (Janice); sisters, Sheila Patterson (Vernon), Sherita Johnson (Kenneth) and Christine Pharr; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn; parents, Marion Gauche and Anna Mae Scott Lawson; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Chaney Braxton Gauche; and maternal grandparents, Leslie and Ida Matthews Scott.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
