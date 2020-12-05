Kenneth J. Hebert

Montegut - Kenneth J. Hebert, 66, a native of Lockport and resident of Montegut, slipped peacefully from this world into the arms of God on December 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. Ann Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons, Spencer Hebert (Krystal) and Tyler Hebert; brother, Keith Hebert (Janet); sisters, Mary Ayo (Daniel), Myra Zeringue (Mark), Lynn Dantin; grandchildren, Hannah and Savannah Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brunet Hebert; parents, Simon and Nazy R. Hebert; brother, Russell Hebert; sister-in-law, Susan H. King; and father-in-law, Earl Brunet.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8932 and the Bourg Lions Club.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



