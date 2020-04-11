Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Kenneth Ledet
Kenneth Maurice Ledet

Kenneth Maurice Ledet Obituary
Kenneth Maurice Ledet, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8:58 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth John Ledet and wife, Kimberly, Michael Joseph Ledet, and James Raymond Shaw, Jr. and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Raquel Ledet Riddle and husband, Lloyd; sister, Dolores Ledet Presgrove and husband, Allan; grandchildren, Maddy Shaw, Stephen Shaw, Miranda Rodrigue, Marigny Willie and husband, Dustin, and Gavin Ledet; and great-grandchildren,William Holton, Jude Muscarello, and Aubrey Willie.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Marie Ledet; son, David Michael Ledet; and parents, Maurice Joseph and Pearl Marie Verdin Ledet.

Kenneth enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
