Kenneth Meads
Kenneth Meads departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at West Jefferson Medical Center. He was 55, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Andrea Meads; 2 daughters, Amber and Amaya Meads; his mother, Rose Meads; 2 sisters, Doris Johnson and Cheryl Meads; 4 brothers, Ulis Meads Jr, Lancy Meads, Arthur Meads, and Clarence Meads; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his loving and loyal pup, Dash. He was preceded in death by his father, Ulis Meads Sr., and one brother, Ricky Meads Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.