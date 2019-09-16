|
|
Kenneth Mitchell LeBlanc Jr., 64, a native of Riverside, Calif., and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.
As per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no services.
He is survived by his brothers, James W. LeBlanc and Joseph H. LeBlanc; sister, Emma M. LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and JoAnne LeBlanc.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019