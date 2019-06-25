|
Kenneth "Diamond" Paul Thibodaux, 55, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Diamond was a devoted and beloved brother and uncle. He is survived by brothers Bass Thibodaux and wife Vivian, Jimmy Thibodaux and wife Gina, and Sam Thibodaux; sister-in-law Linda Thibodaux; nephews and niece Race, Ladd, Kaye, Joey, Brock, Ross and Beau; and 11 great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Danny Thibodaux; and parents Ernest Thibodaux and Lola Morvant Thibodaux.
Diamond was an employee of the City of Thibodaux. His passion was his work, cooking and gardening. His huge heart and contagious smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, June 29 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Research Institute.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
