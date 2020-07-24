1/1
Kenny Paul Pellegrin
1973 - 2020
Kenny Paul Pellegrin, age 46, passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and long time resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday, July 27, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Kenny is survived by his wife, LouEllen B. Pellegrin; sons, Seth M. Pellegrin, Hunter P. Pellegrin; stepchildren, Amber (Skye) Bruce, Johnny "TJ" Cheramie; grandchildren, Tristan and Trayce Billiot, Eliza and Vaeda Cheramie; and father and stepmother Wendell and Sandra Neal.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene P. Loupe; and grandparents, Velma and Modris Pellegrin, and Lawrence Neal.

Kenny was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing, shooting pool and spending time with his family and friends. In his pastime he not only loved to shoot pool but enjoyed pool tournaments with his family. He always found a reason to cook, gather family and friends together and blessed many. He leaves this world behind to be with his Heavenly Father and those who passed before him. We can only imagine Kenny fishing in Heaven on peaceful waters.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation of your choice in memory of Kenny.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
27
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
July 24, 2020
Rip Kenny. Fly high with the angels.
Dawn Adams
Family
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Friend
July 24, 2020
RIP my friend...forever in our hearts
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Forever in our hearts..
Cord and Sheila Adams
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your lost Kenny was a great pool shooter he was also a great person don't know him personally just know him from double hill.....
Dominique Songe
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Such a kind person RIP friend
Angie Moore
Friend
July 23, 2020
Kenny was a great person,who loved everyone also he was a great pool shooter too were going to miss you brother ,sincerely, hammer
George Cavalier
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Lou and all of Kenny's family. He will surely be missed
norman and carol schaub
July 23, 2020
Wow, I’m lost for words! You were a great great soul! Rip Kenny!
Celeste Vice
Friend
July 23, 2020
Gods trip back in the day gonna miss you
Gonna miss ya
Jason
Friend
July 23, 2020
God bless you and your family in this time. You will be missed dear Kenny. A Good man indeed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Rhonda Leblanc
Friend
