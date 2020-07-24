Kenny Paul Pellegrin, age 46, passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and long time resident of Chauvin.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday, July 27, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Kenny is survived by his wife, LouEllen B. Pellegrin; sons, Seth M. Pellegrin, Hunter P. Pellegrin; stepchildren, Amber (Skye) Bruce, Johnny "TJ" Cheramie; grandchildren, Tristan and Trayce Billiot, Eliza and Vaeda Cheramie; and father and stepmother Wendell and Sandra Neal.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene P. Loupe; and grandparents, Velma and Modris Pellegrin, and Lawrence Neal.



Kenny was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing, shooting pool and spending time with his family and friends. In his pastime he not only loved to shoot pool but enjoyed pool tournaments with his family. He always found a reason to cook, gather family and friends together and blessed many. He leaves this world behind to be with his Heavenly Father and those who passed before him. We can only imagine Kenny fishing in Heaven on peaceful waters.



In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation of your choice in memory of Kenny.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



