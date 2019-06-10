Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Rodriguez Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Paul Rodriguez Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenny Paul Rodriguez Sr. Obituary
Kenny Paul Rodriguez Sr., 47, of Montegut, passed away on June 6, 2019. Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, with the services to start at 11 a.m. at the Montegut Fire Station. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger Rodriguez; children, Kenny Rodriguez Jr., Kasey Rodriguez and fiancé, Katelynn, and Jill Rodriguez; father, Gary Rodriguez Sr.; brothers, Gary Rodriguez Jr. and Anthony Rodriguez and wife, Patrice; stepsons, Jaxson Bolden and Kael Tillman; mother and father-in-law, Theresa and Brian Clement; and two granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Rodriguez; grandmothers, Marie Edna Guidry and Malvena Rodriguez; and grandfathers, Hilton Normand and Manuel Rodriguez;

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.