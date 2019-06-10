|
|
Kenny Paul Rodriguez Sr., 47, of Montegut, passed away on June 6, 2019. Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, with the services to start at 11 a.m. at the Montegut Fire Station. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Rodriguez; children, Kenny Rodriguez Jr., Kasey Rodriguez and fiancé, Katelynn, and Jill Rodriguez; father, Gary Rodriguez Sr.; brothers, Gary Rodriguez Jr. and Anthony Rodriguez and wife, Patrice; stepsons, Jaxson Bolden and Kael Tillman; mother and father-in-law, Theresa and Brian Clement; and two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Rodriguez; grandmothers, Marie Edna Guidry and Malvena Rodriguez; and grandfathers, Hilton Normand and Manuel Rodriguez;
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019