Kent Jude Freeman, age 67, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Kent was born in Morgan City, and was a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020; beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Kent is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Tina Naquin Freeman; son, Nicky Jude Freeman and wife Jada; daughters, Christel Lirette and husband Tate, and Misty Freeman; sisters, Kim Oncale and Joann Ongeron; grandchildren, Mitchel and Tayler Lirette, Natalie and Nicholas Freeman, Gage and Noah Cavalier; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Lirette, Weston and Riley Manuel.



He is also survived by his mother-in-law, who he loved and adored, Una Naquin.



Kent is preceded in death by his parents, John Freeman and Beverly Pitre; and brothers, Kirk and Kevin Freeman.



Kent was a loving man who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed family time with the grand and great-grandkids and children. Kent's primary job was Machinist, but his passion was his wife and shrimping. He was a devoted member of his church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Co. 8616. When Kent and Tina married, they started a beautiful family together. Years later, they look back and said well done. Kent leaves a legacy behind to carry on his memories with his children and his grandchildren. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



