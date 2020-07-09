1/1
Kent Jude Freeman
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Jude Freeman, age 67, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Kent was born in Morgan City, and was a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020; beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Kent is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Tina Naquin Freeman; son, Nicky Jude Freeman and wife Jada; daughters, Christel Lirette and husband Tate, and Misty Freeman; sisters, Kim Oncale and Joann Ongeron; grandchildren, Mitchel and Tayler Lirette, Natalie and Nicholas Freeman, Gage and Noah Cavalier; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Lirette, Weston and Riley Manuel.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, who he loved and adored, Una Naquin.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents, John Freeman and Beverly Pitre; and brothers, Kirk and Kevin Freeman.

Kent was a loving man who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed family time with the grand and great-grandkids and children. Kent's primary job was Machinist, but his passion was his wife and shrimping. He was a devoted member of his church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Co. 8616. When Kent and Tina married, they started a beautiful family together. Years later, they look back and said well done. Kent leaves a legacy behind to carry on his memories with his children and his grandchildren. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Burial
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 9, 2020
Tina and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Susan Levron Scott
July 9, 2020
I have so many great memories of Mr. Kent! So sorry for your loss.
Stacie Hinton
Friend
July 8, 2020
MRS. TINA. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WE'LL KEEP YA'LL IN OUR PRAYERS.
Lori & Alfred, Jr. Duplantis
Friend
July 8, 2020
Prayers for this beautiful famiy!!!
Aileen & John Baughtman
Friend
July 8, 2020
Sending prayers
Libby
July 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for all of you.
Libby Lapeyrouse
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to Tina and the whole family! My prayers are with yall.
Cheryl Boquet
Friend
July 8, 2020
Love and prayers to the Freeman family. Mr. Kent was so loving. May he Rest In Peace!
Timberly Aymond
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved