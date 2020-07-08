Keon Carter

Keon "Slim" Carter departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 28, a native and resident of Napoleonville.



Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.



