Keon Carter
Keon "Slim" Carter departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 28, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
