Keronn Sylvester Garner, 28, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times. Also note, during service seating will be limited - 25% of capacity. Burial will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.



Keronn is survived by his parents, Montez Ruffin Washington (Darrell) and Kenneth Garner (Rhonda); brothers, Kentrell Garner, Kenneth Lawson and Desmond Young; sisters, Jakeyah Bolden, Kenisha and Destiny Young; paternal grandparents, Bertha Monic (Alvin) and Andrew Garner; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Garner Jr.; and paternal grandparents, Emilie W. Lee and Sylvester Ruffin.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



