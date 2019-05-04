Kerrel Jude Positerry, 64, a native and resident of Houma, returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a 13-year-long battle with several types of cancer.



Friends and relatives are invited for a visitation at the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word in Kerrel's honor will be officiated by Father Paul Bergeron at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janna Callahan Positerry; his daughters, Kallie Williams and husband Ed Williams, Katie Positerry and fiancé Jeremy Hebert; his grandsons, C.J. Marcello and Evan Williams; his brother, Joseph "Jake" Positerry and wife Barbara, his sisters, Diana Wheeler, Gaynell Allen and husband Tom Ray; and sisters-in-law, Glenda Positerry, Christine Hebert, Darnell Burkett and Joretta Landry. He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



Kerrel is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Anthony and Dessie Olivier Positerry; mother and father-in-law, J.C. and Louise Callahan; one brother, Lloyd Positerry; and three brothers-in-law, Robert "Bob" Wheeler, Richard Hebert and Billy Burkett.



Kerrel was blessed by a large and loving family. Just being around his family and friends is what brought him the most joy. He had a wonderful and very witty sense of humor and always left anyone from the youngest to the oldest with smiles on their faces. He was a lover of life and truly one of a kind. He loved teaching everyone what he knew, learning new things, and was very patient in all aspects of his life. He lived life to its fullest from cooking, gardening, flying, eating boiled crawfish, shucking and eating raw oysters, watching the Saints games, but most of all spending time with his family no matter the occasion. He was a wonderful, enthusiastic and very entertaining story teller. He had us laughing up until the very end. After years of working overseas in the oilfield, he was able to come home and carry on working here. After a long career, he was able to open his own company, lending his expertise as a consultant and inspector.



Kerrel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and remembered by all who knew him.



The Positerry Family would like to thank Dr. Linus Ho and staff at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Dr. Rabia Cattie and staff at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, and the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 6, 2019