|
|
Kerry J. Lapeyrouse, 57, of Bourg, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with Mass at noon at St. Ann Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey LeBlanc Lapeyrouse; beloved dog Scooby; mother Rita B. Lapeyrouse; brothers Daniel Lapeyrouse Sr. (Bonnie) and Lee J. Lapeyrouse Jr.; sisters Jeanita Scott (Aaron Jr.) and Wanda Ledet (Ervin); godchildren Daniel Lapeyrouse Jr. and Ryan Peltier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee J. Lapeyrouse Sr.; mother-in-law Clarice S. LeBlanc; grandparents Narcisse and Fannie Lapeyrouse and Zenon and Emsey Bourg.
Kerry was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll music. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed.
Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019