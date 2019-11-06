Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Kerry Lapeyrouse Obituary
Kerry J. Lapeyrouse, 57, of Bourg, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with Mass at noon at St. Ann Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey LeBlanc Lapeyrouse; beloved dog Scooby; mother Rita B. Lapeyrouse; brothers Daniel Lapeyrouse Sr. (Bonnie) and Lee J. Lapeyrouse Jr.; sisters Jeanita Scott (Aaron Jr.) and Wanda Ledet (Ervin); godchildren Daniel Lapeyrouse Jr. and Ryan Peltier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee J. Lapeyrouse Sr.; mother-in-law Clarice S. LeBlanc; grandparents Narcisse and Fannie Lapeyrouse and Zenon and Emsey Bourg.

Kerry was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll music. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed.

Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
