Kerry M. Bergeron, 63, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 14, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 19 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Religious service will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m.



He is survived by his wife, Donna B. Bergeron; sons Clifton Bergeron (Crystal) and Damon Bergeron (Logan Landry); sisters Rhonda Crochet (Joe), Dana Dufresne (Scott) and Renee Cressoine (Evans); step-father Avery Bergeron; father-in-law John Bardeleben; grandchildren Brent Duplantis, Austin Bergeron, Brady Bergeron, Jax Bergeron and Kenzie Landry; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton J. Bergeron Jr. and Mary Acosta Bergeron; and mother-in-law, Jane Bardeleben.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



