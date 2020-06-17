Kerry M. Bergeron
Kerry M. Bergeron, 63, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 14, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 19 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Religious service will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife, Donna B. Bergeron; sons Clifton Bergeron (Crystal) and Damon Bergeron (Logan Landry); sisters Rhonda Crochet (Joe), Dana Dufresne (Scott) and Renee Cressoine (Evans); step-father Avery Bergeron; father-in-law John Bardeleben; grandchildren Brent Duplantis, Austin Bergeron, Brady Bergeron, Jax Bergeron and Kenzie Landry; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton J. Bergeron Jr. and Mary Acosta Bergeron; and mother-in-law, Jane Bardeleben.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
